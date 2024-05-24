Will Guwahati Experience Record High Temperatures Near 40°C?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported a maximum temperature close to 40°C in Guwahati on Friday, signaling a surge in heat across the city.
Specifically, IMD forecasts 39°C in areas around IIT Guwahati and Guwahati airport, with a likelihood of thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by one or two spells of rain or thunder showers.
Looking ahead, the weather department predicts extreme heat and humidity in most parts of Assam over the next 48 hours, with the maximum temperature expected to be 5-7 degrees Celsius higher than normal.
Residents are advised to remain cautious and take necessary precautions to combat the heat and potential thunderstorm activity.
Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of enhanced thunderstorms and rainfall activity over Assam from May 26 to May 27, 2024, due to a developing weather system in the Bay of Bengal.
According to the latest forecast, a Low Pressure Area over the West central and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a Depression over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal by May 24 morning. Subsequently, it is likely to further intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal by May 25th morning, before moving nearly northwards towards Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts.
As a result of this system, widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are expected across Assam. On May 26, light to moderate rainfall is predicted for most places in the state. However, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Goalpara, Bongaigaon, and Dima Hasao districts, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds likely in several other districts.
On May 27, similar weather conditions are expected to persist, with light to moderate rainfall across most of Assam. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecasted in Dima Hasao, Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi districts, while heavy rainfall is expected in Bongaigaon, Nalbari, Darrang, Udalguri, and other districts. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are likely to affect isolated places across the state.