Hit-and-Run Case: 4 Injured As Car Rams Over Roadside Crowd in Guwahati’s Maligaon

A Ford Fiesta car bearing registration number AS 01AN 3445 rammed into four persons leaving them severely injured in the Guwahati city on Friday night.
The incident was reported at Maligaon’s Gaushala locality.
All the injured persons were rushed to Pandu First Referral Unit (FRU) for medication.
Sources informed that the driver along with the vehicle was impounded by the locals. Later, the driver along with the vehicle was handed over to the Jalukbari traffic police.
According to reports, the driver (identity not ascertained) did not have any licence. Meanwhile, the Jalukbari traffic police continue to investigate the incident.