Hit and Run Incident Claims One Life In Guwahati

In a tragic 'hit and run' incident that took place in Guwahati, a luxury vehicle struck some people sleeping on footpaths, resulting in the loss of a man's life on Monday night.
According to sources, the incident occurred under the Ganeshguri flyover, where a vehicle fatally injured the victim before fleeing the scene.
The Dispur police swiftly responded to the incident, arrive at the spot during the night. The incident highlights the pressing need for stricter road safety measures and greater vigilance to prevent such unfortunate accidents in urban areas.
Earlier on September 9, a Ford Fiesta car bearing registration number AS 01AN 3445 rammed into four persons leaving them severely injured in the Guwahati city.
The incident was reported at Maligaon’s Gaushala locality.
All the injured persons were rushed to Pandu First Referral Unit (FRU) for medication.
Sources informed that the driver along with the vehicle was impounded by the locals. Later, the driver along with the vehicle was handed over to the Jalukbari traffic police.