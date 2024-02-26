Hit-And-Run: Woman Killed After Knocked Down By Rashly Driven Car in Guwahati

In a tragic incident, a woman was killed by a speeding four wheeler vehicle in Guwahati’s Lalung gaon locality near Jalukbari-Lokhra road (NH 37) on Sunday night.
According to preliminary accounts, the deceased, whose name has yet to be determined, was attempting to cross the road when the car collided with her, killing her instantly.
The driver of the car fled the scene.
Later, Garchuk Police arrived and took the remains for a postmortem examination.
Earlier on Friday, a young musician namely Kamal Baruah hailing from the musical ensemble 'Smack Band', met an untimely demise in a hit-and-run accident in Guwahati's Bharalumukh area.
Tragically, as he was riding his motorcycle, a speeding dumper allegedly collided with him at Bharalu point, callously fleeing the scene, leaving behind a trail of shattered dreams and broken hearts.
A day before another man lost his life after being struck by an unknown vehicle near the DTO (District Transport Office) Betkuchi.
The victim has been identified as Sumit Boro, hailing from Barpeta and residing in Guwahati since many years due to work commitments.
Following the incident, the victim was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he was declared dead. Garchuk Police has initiated further probe into the incident.