Series Of Road Accidents Plague Assam, 3 Killed Several Injured

At least three people were killed while four others were critically injured in separate road accidents that occurred across Assam in the last few hours.
In an tragic incident that took place in the early hours of Friday, a man lost his life after being struck by an unknown vehicle near the DTO (District Transport Office) Betkuchi.
The victim has been identified as Sumit Boro, hailing from Barpeta and residing in Guwahati since many years due to work commitments.
Following the incident, the victim was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he was declared dead. Garchuk Police has initiated further probe into the incident. As of now, no family members or relatives of the victim have been identified.
In another road tragedy, one person was dead while four others were critically injured. The five were reportedly heading towards Udalguri from Guwahati in an Alto vehicle bearing registration AS-01 MC 2034, when the incident occurred.
As per reports, the vehicle fell into a huge pothole when the local people along with police found them. The deceased was identified as Amarjyoti Deka, hailing from Tamulpur district. The other four injured were rushed to the hospital.
Furthermore, a man lost his life after he crashed into a truck in Assam’s Darrang district on Thursday night. The deceased Musaraf Ali, was moving towards Silbari from Dalgaon in his Swift vehicle when the fatal incident occurred.