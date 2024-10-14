HIV-Positive Man Caught Selling Blood At GMCH, Racket Exposed

After an HIV-positive man was caught selling blood at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), a blood racket has been exposed, with brokers selling blood for Rs 2,000 per unit.
It has also been revealed that many youths from Dhubri and Mankachar are involved in this illegal trade, regularly selling blood at the hospital.
Today, two brokers were apprehended, shedding light on the blood trade at GMCH. One of the individuals has been identified as Lalbahadur Sheikh.
Alarmingly, the second individual caught, who confessed to selling blood for money, is HIV-positive and had previously donated blood at GMCH just a month ago, unknowingly putting countless lives at risk. Security personnel intercepted him today as he attempted to sell blood again.
However, he said that he was unaware of being HIV-positive. "I did not know. Belive me, I would never do such a thing if I was aware," he said, adding that he has previously sold blood once for money.
Meanwhile, Lalbahadur Sheikh told reporters that many youths are coerced into selling blood for as little as Rs 1,500- Rs 2,000 a unit. "My son has been suffering from jaundice. I received a call telling me to sell blood for Rs 2,000. I thought of using the money for my son's treatment," he said.
While speaking to reporters, Sheikh got a call from Yunus Ali, who allegedly arranged for the sale of blood, and promised to pay both men for the job.
Thereafter, authorities are on the lookout for Ali, identified as another key figure in this racket. Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend him and continue their crackdown on the blood trade at the hospital.