Bengaluru Airport Faces Threat: “12 Bombers on Six Flights”

In a concerning trend, bomb threats directed at airlines have resurfaced, with the latest being reported to the Bengaluru airport command center.
An anonymous message sent from an X account alleged that twelve bombers were distributed across six Indigo flights, with two individuals purportedly on each aircraft.
The flights implicated include IX233, IX375, IX481, IX383, IX549, and IX399, originating from various airports and covering routes from Mangalore to Dubai and Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat.
This incident marks the second bomb threat targeting Kempegowda Airport within a week. Despite the alarming claims, no formal case has been filed, and while airport authorities have heightened alertness, Indigo Airlines has not yet lodged a complaint in Bengaluru.
In response to the threats, Indigo Airlines reaffirmed its commitment to passenger safety, stating, "The safety and security of our passengers and crew is our top priority. We are closely collaborating with authorities and implementing all necessary precautions as per guidelines."
Simultaneously, Vistara and Akasa Air faced security threats concerning twelve flights on Sunday, prompting immediate activation of their emergency protocols. According to Vistara, flights including UK25 (Delhi to Frankfurt) and UK116 (Singapore to Delhi) received threats, leading to prompt notifications to relevant authorities and the execution of heightened security measures.
A Vistara spokesperson confirmed, "We received security threats on social media for six flights operating on October 20, 2024. All relevant authorities were notified immediately, and security procedures, as directed, are being carried out."
Akasa Air's flights affected by security alerts included QP 1102 (Ahmedabad to Mumbai) and QP 1378 (Delhi to Goa). The airline's spokesperson noted that their Emergency Response team was activated swiftly, implementing standard operating procedures and liaising with local authorities.
"The Akasa Air Emergency Response team was immediately activated, following all standard operating procedures, including notifying regulatory authorities and monitoring the situation in real-time," the spokesperson stated.
The airport services teams at all impacted airports coordinated efficiently with local authorities to address passenger needs and ensure thorough inspections of the aircraft.