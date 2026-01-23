Hoax Bomb Threat on Saraswati Puja Day Triggers Panic at Guwahati Schools

On the eve of Republic Day, two schools in the city received hoax bomb threat emails on the day of Saraswati Puja, police said.

Advertisment

The threatening emails were sent to Delhi Public School (DPS), Ahomgaon, and Sanskriti The Gurukul School, both under the jurisdiction of Garchuk police station, claiming that bombs had been planted on the school premises. The messages triggered an alarm among school authorities, prompting immediate notification to the police.

Soon after, police teams rushed to the schools and launched search operations with the help of the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS). After thorough checks, authorities confirmed that the threats were completely fake, and no explosive or suspicious object was found in either of the institutions.

Addressing a press meet, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Numal Mahatta said the police acted swiftly after receiving information about the emails. “We immediately took all necessary steps and conducted searches at the identified schools with the assistance of the BDS. The emails have been found to be a hoax. No bomb has been recovered so far,” he said.

The DCP described the incident as a mischievous attempt to disrupt the festive atmosphere of Saraswati Puja and create unnecessary fear ahead of Republic Day. He assured students, parents, and school staff that there was no threat to safety.

According to preliminary findings, the email was sent from an ID allegedly linked to a person named Rupan Kumar Dhar. Police said efforts are underway to trace the individual, while technical experts are examining the source of the email to identify its origin.

Police have reiterated that they are closely monitoring the situation and will take strict action against those responsible for spreading panic.

Also Read: Bomb Threat at Bombay Stock Exchange Turns Out to Be Hoax; Police Launch Investigation