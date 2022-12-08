Hockey World Cup Trophy Arrives in Guwahati as Part of Tour

The Hockey World Cup trophy arrived in Guwahati on Thursday as part of the tour launched in Odisha.

The 2023 Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup will be hosted by India from January 13-29 next year.

The world cup will be held in Odisha and the state’s Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched the trophy tour in Bhubaneshwar.

The trophy was displayed at Ganesh Mandir Stadium after it arrived in Guwahati.

The state’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will welcome the world cup trophy.

The trophy will be taken to Jharkhand after keeping for public display in the city for a day.

Yesterday, the trophy was kept at Imphal in Manipur for a day as part of the tour after which it was bought to Guwahati.

It may be mentioned that Assam is among the 13 states and one union territory where the trophy will be visiting. Manipur and Assam are the only two northeastern for the trophy tour where it was kept for a day.