‘Left for Personal Reasons’ Says AASU Prez Dipanka Kumar Nath

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) President Dipanka Kumar Nath said on Thursday that he resigned from the students’ union for some personal reasons.
Nath said, “I left AASU for purely personal reasons.”
He further said that for the next conference the present Vice President Utpal Sarma will take over as the acting president that will be held in Morigaon.
Earlier today, AASU conevened an important meeting at Gauhati University.
Before the meeting, AASU’s chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya said that they were going to discuss about the resolutions, taken by the students’ union, fulfilled by them so far and the ones that are yet to be fulfilled.
It may be mentioned that Nath was elected for the second time in Duliajan conference.
The state executive committee of AASU took charge on November 30, 2020 at a ceremony held at Gauhati University.
At the ceremony, 60 state executives took oath taking responsibilities for the student's body in a meeting on November 30, 2020. Dipanka Kumar Nath continued his role as President of AASU and Sankar Jyoti Baruah was elected as the new General Secretary after Lurinjyoti Gogoi quit the student's body.