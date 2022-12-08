Assam

‘Left for Personal Reasons’ Says AASU Prez Dipanka Kumar Nath

He further said that for the next term the present Vice President Utpal Sarma will be appointed for the post and the next conference will be held in Morigaon.
AASU President Dipanka Kumar Nath
AASU President Dipanka Kumar Nath
Pratidin Bureau

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) President Dipanka Kumar Nath said on Thursday that he resigned from the students’ union for some personal reasons.

Nath said, “I left AASU for purely personal reasons.”

He further said that for the next conference the present Vice President Utpal Sarma will take over as the acting president that will be held in Morigaon.

Earlier today, AASU conevened an important meeting at Gauhati University.

Before the meeting, AASU’s chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya said that they were going to discuss about the resolutions, taken by the students’ union, fulfilled by them so far and the ones that are yet to be fulfilled.

Also Read
Himachal CM Jairam Thakur Accepts Defeat, Tenders Resignation

It may be mentioned that Nath was elected for the second time in Duliajan conference.

The state executive committee of AASU took charge on November 30, 2020 at a ceremony held at Gauhati University.

At the ceremony, 60 state executives took oath taking responsibilities for the student's body in a meeting on November 30, 2020. Dipanka Kumar Nath continued his role as President of AASU and Sankar Jyoti Baruah was elected as the new General Secretary after Lurinjyoti Gogoi quit the student's body.

Also Read
Guwahati: Barsapara Stadium To Host Ind Vs SL ODI In Jan
Samujjal Bhattacharya
Dipanka Kumar Nath
All Assam Students’ Union (AASU)

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com