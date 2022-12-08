‘Left for Personal Reasons’ Says AASU Prez Dipanka Kumar Nath

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) President Dipanka Kumar Nath said on Thursday that he resigned from the students’ union for some personal reasons.

Nath said, “I left AASU for purely personal reasons.”

He further said that for the next conference the present Vice President Utpal Sarma will take over as the acting president that will be held in Morigaon.

Earlier today, AASU conevened an important meeting at Gauhati University.

Before the meeting, AASU’s chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya said that they were going to discuss about the resolutions, taken by the students’ union, fulfilled by them so far and the ones that are yet to be fulfilled.