Holi 2023: Local Holiday Declared in Kamrup (M) on March 8

On account of Dol Jatra or Holi Festivities, the Kamrup Metro District Administration has declared a local holiday on March 8, 2023.

As per a notification issued by the office of the Governor of Assam, all state government offices, educational institutes and financial institutions will remain closed on coming Wednesday.

However, emergency services will continue to function as usual.

As per the Hindu calendar, this year Holi will be celebrated in India on March 8.

Holi, the vivacious and vivid festival of India, represents the exuberance of life. It's a day of forgiveness, amity, oneness, and equality. It is also a tribute to the triumph of good over evil. Holi is split into two events: Holika Dahan and Dhulivandan (Rangwali Holi). Holika Dahan, which takes place the night before Dhulivandan, is marked by the burning of wood and dung cakes in a symbolic gesture to signify good overpowering evil. Dhulivandan is a noisy affair that occurs the morning after Holika Dahan, where people playfully throw handfuls of colored powder (Gulal) at each other while getting drenched in water.

This year too it will be celebrated on March 7 and 8 to celebrate the eternal love of Lord Krishna and Radha, and commemorate the victory of good over evil. According to Drik Panchang, Choti Holi or Holika Dahan falls on March 7, 2023. The Holika Dahan mahurat will begin at 06:24 pm and will end at 08:51 pm on March 7. Meanwhile, Badi Holi/Dhulandi or Rang Wali Holi will be celebrated on March 8.