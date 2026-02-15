NF Railway Announces Addtional Holi Special Trains to Beat Rush

Indian Railways has announced the operation of 1,500 special trains nationwide to manage the festive rush during Holi. As part of this initiative, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will run four pairs of additional special trains connecting key destinations including Narangi, Gorakhpur, Katihar, Amritsar, Dibrugarh, Jhanjharpur and Kolkata.

The move is aimed at easing congestion on regular services and ensuring smoother travel during the peak holiday season. Officials said additional special trains may be introduced in the coming days based on demand.

Narangi–Gorakhpur And Katihar–Amritsar Specials

Special train number 05633 between Narangi and Gorakhpur will operate every Thursday from February 19 to March 26. The train will depart Narangi at 13:20 hrs and reach Gorakhpur at 13:00 hrs the following day.

The return service, train number 05634 from Gorakhpur to Narangi, will run every Friday from February 20 to March 27. It will leave Gorakhpur at 16:55 hrs and arrive at Narangi at 21:40 hrs the next day. Both services will complete six trips each.

For passengers travelling towards northern India, special train number 05736 between Katihar and Amritsar will run every Wednesday from February 18 to March 25. It will depart Katihar at 21:00 hrs and reach Amritsar at 09:45 hrs on Friday.

The corresponding return service, train number 05735 from Amritsar to Katihar, will operate every Friday from February 20 to March 27, 2026. It will depart Amritsar at 13:25 hrs and reach Katihar at 23:45 hrs the following day. Both trains will run six trips each.

Dibrugarh Connectivity To Jhanjharpur And Kolkata

Special train number 05974 between Dibrugarh and Jhanjharpur is scheduled to run every Tuesday from February 17 to March 31. The train will leave Dibrugarh at 05:20 hrs and arrive at Jhanjharpur at 11:30 hrs the next day.

The return leg, train number 05973 from Jhanjharpur to Dibrugarh, will run every Wednesday from February 18 to April 1. It will depart Jhanjharpur at 13:00 hrs and reach Dibrugarh at 20:20 hrs the following day. Both services will complete seven trips each.

Meanwhile, special train number 05932 between Dibrugarh and Kolkata will operate every Saturday from February 21 to March 7. The train will depart Dibrugarh at 17:00 hrs and arrive in Kolkata at 00:30 hrs on Monday.

The return service, train number 05931 between Kolkata and Dibrugarh, will run every Monday from February 23 to March 9. It will depart Kolkata at 02:30 hrs and reach Dibrugarh at 06:30 hrs the next day. Both services will run three trips each.

Festive Rush Management And Passenger Advisory

Railway officials stated that these special trains are intended to strengthen connectivity across major routes and reduce waiting lists during the Holi travel surge.

Passengers have been advised to check detailed stoppages and updated timings on the IRCTC website and through official notifications issued by Northeast Frontier Railway via newspapers and social media platforms before commencing their journey.