Holi Turns Tragic In Guwahati: Three Youths Killed In Separate Road Accidents

What began as a day of colours and celebration turned into one of grief and shock in parts of Guwahati on Holi, as three young men lost their lives in two separate road accidents on Wednesday.

Two Killed in Head-On Collision at Loharghat

In the first incident, a devastating head-on collision between two motorcycles claimed the lives of two youths at Loharghat in the Palashbari area under Azara.

According to a report, an MT bike bearing registration number AS 01 EE 6956 collided head-on with a Pulsar motorcycle (AS 03 Z 3474). The impact was so severe that both riders died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as 25-year-old Pranjit Das of Jazee Lentar and 21-year-old Robin Rava of Deupani. Locals rushed to the scene, but the young men had already succumbed to their injuries before medical help could arrive.

The tragic incident cast a shadow over Holi celebrations in the locality, with stunned residents gathering at the accident site as police began their investigation.

Tension briefly flared at the 30-bed rural hospital in Mirza, where the bodies were taken following the accident. Several people expressed anger over what they alleged was a lack of adequate medical facilities. The situation became heated for some time before being brought under control.

The bodies of the two deceased youths are currently kept at the Palashbari Police Station for further legal procedures.

Youth Dies After Crashing Into Divider on Mother Teresa Road

In another tragic incident in the city, a young man died after a two-wheeler crashed into a road divider on Mother Teresa Road in Noonmati.

Sources said the motorcycle was travelling from the Narengi side when it lost control near the Young Star Club and rammed into the divider. The youth riding pillion sustained severe injuries and died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.

The rider of the motorcycle reportedly fled the scene immediately after the crash, leaving the victim behind. Police have launched efforts to trace him.