Holy Child School Teacher Accused Of Mentally Harassing Class 8 Student

Holy Child School in Guwahati's Chandmari finds itself in controversy again after allegations emerged on Thursday of mental harassment by a teacher on an eighth-standard student.
The eight-standard student alleged that after several instances of mental harassment, she broke down completely. According to sources, the victim student is undergoing therapy as a result.
As per reports, the accused teacher publically humiliated the student for a very minuscule error on her part. This led her to a mental breakdown and she had to seek professional therapy.
Meanwhile, the parents of the student filed an FIR with Chandmari Police regarding the matter. This case again brings Holy Child School under the scanner.
Earlier, an incident of sexual assault against a minor girl student inside a school bus had brought disrepute to the school.