RPF Rescues 45 Minors and 3 Women, Apprehends 29 for Theft in Separate Ops
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) conducted a series of successful operations between 17th May and 31st May 2024, leading to significant breakthroughs in combating human trafficking and theft.
During these operations, the RPF rescued 48 individuals, including 45 minors and 3 women, from various railway stations and trains. Additionally, they apprehended 32 individuals involved in human trafficking and 29 persons connected to the theft of passenger belongings.
In a notable incident on 21st May 2024, a joint team from RPF/Kishanganj (KNE) and SIB/Katihar (KIR) rescued three minor boys at Kishanganj railway station and apprehended two human traffickers, who were handed over to the OC/GRP/Kishanganj along with the rescued minors for further legal action.
Similarly, on 16th May 2024, a joint team from RPF/Jalpaiguri Road (JPE) and Alipurduar (APDJ) rescued a missing girl from the Brahmaputra Express at Jalpaiguri Road railway station. One suspected human trafficker was apprehended and handed over to local police, and the rescued girl was later safely reunited with her cousin after verification by the RPF.
On 19th May 2024, RPF and GRP teams at New Jalpaiguri (NJP) apprehended two individuals and recovered five stolen mobile phones worth approximately Rs 75,000.
In another incident on 17th May 2024, a joint team of RPF, GRP, and CPDS of Katihar apprehended five individuals and recovered five stolen mobile phones worth approximately Rs 50,000 during routine checks.
The RPF's efforts led to the recovery of stolen valuables worth approximately Rs 4,95,000, including mobile phones, laptops, bags, and cash.
The RPF of N.F. Railway remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of passengers, and railway users are encouraged to dial the toll-free number 139 if they encounter any issues during their journey.