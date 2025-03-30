Honey-Trapping Racket Busted in Guwahati, Couple Arrested

Guwahati’s Hatigaon Police have arrested a young woman and her boyfriend, Abhijit Chakraborty, for their alleged involvement in a honey-trapping scheme.

According to reports, on the night of August 28, the woman, along with two other youths, stayed at a homestay on Sewali Path with a friend. A dispute arose, prompting one of the women to inform the police.

The police detained all four individuals, but the matter was later dismissed as a misunderstanding. After recording their statements on video, the authorities released them.

However, after leaving the police station, the young woman and her boyfriend allegedly blackmailed the two other youths, demanding ₹1 lakh in cash along with a gold chain. Following a complaint filed at Hatigaon Police Station, the couple was taken into custody.

Investigations suggest that the duo had been running the honey trapping racket for some time. Interestingly, earlier on Saturday, the incident was initially reported as a case of gang rape, with a young woman alleging that she had been assaulted by two individuals.

However, her body language appeared suspicious while speaking to the media. She stated that she had gone out with a female friend who later took her to a flat where the alleged crime occurred. Following the assault, she immediately dialed 100 and informed the police.

The woman, who claimed to be the victim, also accused Guwahati Police of failing to take strict action against the perpetrators. Despite conducting her medical examination, the police allegedly did not register an FIR.

Furthermore, she claimed that the police, after initially detaining the two accused, later released them without any legal proceedings.

