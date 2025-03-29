Young Woman Gang-Raped at Guwahati Homestay, Victim Alleges Police Inaction

A shocking incident of gang rape has been reported from a homestay in the Hatigaon area of Guwahati, where a young woman was allegedly assaulted by two individuals.

According to reports, the victim had gone out with her friend, who took her to a flat before the crime took place. Following the assault, she immediately dialed 100 and informed the police.

The incident occurred at a homestay in Sewali Path. However, the victim has accused the Guwahati police of failing to take strict action against the perpetrators. Despite conducting her medical examination, the police allegedly did not register an FIR.

Furthermore, the victim has claimed that the police, after initially detaining the two accused, later released them without any legal proceedings.

