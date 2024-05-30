Guwahati News
Horrific Accident at Beharbari in Guwahati City
A shocking road accident of a truck and a dumper was reported from Beharbari in Guwahati, Assam on early hours of May 30.
The truck was heading towards Silchar from Howly. The truck driver was identified as Rezabul Islam, who was killed in the accident.
As per sources the truck was bearing registration AS 28AC 0457. While the registration of the dumper was AS 01 DD 65555. After this horrific incident, the police were informed about the accident by the locals near by.
The accident is believed to have occurred due to the dumper truck parked on the national highway.