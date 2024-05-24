National

7 Of Family Killed, 20 Others Injured In Haryana Road Accident

According to reports, the victims were pilgrims en route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.
At least seven members of a single family lost their lives, and over 20 others were injured when a mini-bus crashed on the National Highway in Haryana's Ambala district on Friday.

According to reports, the victims were pilgrims en route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

Dr. Kaushal Kumar, the Medical Officer at Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt, stated that the accident took place early today on the Ambala-Delhi-Jammu National Highway. He confirmed that more than 20 passengers sustained injuries in the incident.

Investigating is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.

