Horrific Road Accident at Lokhra in Guwahati Leaves Police Officials Injured

A dreadful road accident shook the streets of Lokhra in Guwahati as a police vehicle collided with a moving dumper, leaving several officers severely injured. The ill-fated police vehicle, bearing registration number AS 30 9096 and reportedly transporting the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dharamtul police station from Nagaon, was en-route from Jalukbari to Khanapara when the unfortunate incident occurred.
The collision took place on the recently inaugurated flyover in Lokhra, where the police vehicle struck another vehicle, identified as AS 25 FC 2229, which was traveling in the same direction. The impact of the collision left the front portion of the police vehicle extensively damaged, indicating the severity of the crash.
The aftermath of the accident saw the police officer and six accompanying policemen sustain severe injuries, further exacerbating the already distressing situation. Prompt action ensued as a team from Basistha traffic police swiftly reached the accident site, rescuing the injured police officials. Subsequently, the injured were promptly transported for urgent medical attention, underscoring the importance of rapid response in such critical situations.
As investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident are likely to unfold, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the perils of road travel and the imperative of adhering to safety protocols. The Guwahati community stands in solidarity with the injured officers and their families, hoping for their swift and complete recovery.