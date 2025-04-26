Hotel Landmark in Guwahati Sealed Over Serious Fire Safety Lapses

Landmark Hotel, one of Guwahati’s prominent establishments, was sealed by the Fire and Emergency Services department late Friday night following serious violations of fire safety regulations.

Inspection Report

During a thorough inspection, officials found that the hotel lacked adequate fire extinguishing equipment and essential emergency supplies, raising significant safety concerns. It was also revealed that the Fire and Emergency Services department had previously issued two notices to the hotel authorities, alerting them about the deficiencies and directing them to take immediate corrective action. However, the hotel management reportedly failed to comply with the department’s directives.

Notice

In response, a large team from the Fire and Emergency Services carried out a rigorous inspection operation, during which the hotel's failure to meet mandatory fire safety standards was confirmed. Consequently, the department sealed the premises, citing non-compliance with crucial safety requirements.

Officials stated that ensuring public safety remains a top priority and warned that strict action would be taken against any establishment that disregards fire safety norms.

The sealing of Hotel Landmark serves as a reminder of the growing emphasis on fire safety compliance across the city, especially in high-occupancy commercial properties.

