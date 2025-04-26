YouTuber Apoorva Makhija Appears Before Guwahati Crime Branch in 'India’s Got Latent' Controversy

YouTuber Apoorva Makhija, who had sparked controversy with alleged obscene remarks during the reality show India’s Got Latent, appeared before the Crime Branch of Guwahati today in connection with the ongoing investigation.

The case had been registered under Cyber Police Station Case No. 03/2025. Summons were earlier issued to five YouTubers — Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija — for their alleged involvement.

Today, Apoorva Makhija appeared before the Investigating Officer, and his statement was officially recorded. Sources informed that she has been cooperating with the authorities during the questioning process. A charge sheet in the case is expected to be filed soon.

Initially, Apoorva Makhija was scheduled to appear before the Crime Branch on April 22, but failed to do so due to certain reasons.

According to officials, all five YouTubers are likely to be named as the prime accused in the case. Earlier this month, YouTubers Samay Raina and Jaspreet Singh had also appeared before the investigating team in connection with the case.

The Crime Branch is expected to conclude its investigation and take further legal action shortly.

