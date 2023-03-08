House Helper Found Hanging in Guwahati

A house helper was found hanging at a residence in Guwahati on Wednesday.

According to sources, the incident was reported in Rukminigaon area in Guwahati where the deceased was employed as house helper at a residence of former administrative officer.

Meanwhile, the Dispur Police arrived at the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

Earlier, a medical student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room, police said.

The boy identified as Kamal Brahma was a medical student at Diphu Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in Diphu under the Karbi Anglong district.

Stressed over his poor performance in the semester exams, the first-year MBBS student allegedly took the extreme step to end his life last night, a source informed.

The body of the deceased was sent for a post mortem at DMCH.

It was learnt that Kamal is a resident of Bokajan in East Karbi Anglong district.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased were informed about the incident. Further police investigation was launched.

It is also to be noted that last year in the month of March, a dead body of an unidentified person was recovered in the Diphu Medical College and Hospital.

The body was recovered from the second floor of OPD block in the hospital after people complained of foul smell which was stemming from a closed room on the floor.

The hospital superintendent informed the police regarding the incident. Police reached the hospital and broke the door of the room.

A body hanging from the ceiling of the room was recovered.

As per standard protocols, the police then sent the body for a post-mortem.