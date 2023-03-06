Assam: Medical Student Found Dead in Hostel Room in Diphu, Suicide Suspected

In a shocking incident, a medical student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room, police said on Monday.

The boy identified as Kamal Brahma was a medical student at Diphu Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in Diphu under the Karbi Anglong district.

Stressed over his poor performance in the semester exams, the first-year MBBS student allegedly took the extreme step to end his life last night, a source informed.

The results of the first-semester exam were reportedly declared four days back.

The body of the deceased has been sent for a post mortem at DMCH.

It is learnt that Kamal is a resident of Bokajan in East Karbi Anglong district.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased have been informed about the incident. Further police investigations are underway.

It is also to be noted that last year in the month of March, a dead body of an unidentified person was recovered in the Diphu Medical College and Hospital.

The body was recovered from the second floor of OPD block in the hospital after people complained of foul smell which was stemming from a closed room on the floor.

The hospital superintendent informed the police regarding the incident. Police reached the hospital and broke the door of the room.

A body hanging from the ceiling of the room was recovered.

As per standard protocols, the police then sent the body for a post-mortem.