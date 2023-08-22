Two Women Die After Being Run Over By Train On Guwahati Outskirts

In a tragic turn of events, two women died after being run over by a speeding train at Chandrapur on the outskirts of Guwahati city.
The deceased have been identified as Jabada Khatun and Hamida Khatun.
Sources said both the women sustained grievous injuries after being hit by the train, but were alive.
However, the duo succumbed to their injuries after reaching Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.
The incident was reported on the railway crossing in Hatisila area, sources informed.
It is learned that the women were workers employed at the nearby SRB brick factory.
Earlier this month, a cyclist lost his life in a collision with a train at the Jagiroad railway crossing.
The fatal mishap occurred as the train was in the process of traversing the crossing. The railway police promptly arrived at the scene, where they recovered the body of the victim.
The deceased has been identified as Anil Shah, a resident of Natun Gaon.