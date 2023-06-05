Houses Inundated After Water Pipeline Burst in North Guwahati

Meanwhile, one of the affected locals said, “This happened suddenly, we were not informed about anything earlier. The water was released by Gammon while they were conducting some testing. Our houses were completely inundated and many valuable items including documents have been destroyed. Now we do not have anywhere to go and left in a perilous situation.”

On the other hand JICA authorities have claimed that the incident occurred due to a fault during the testing operations.

“We were conducting testing works of the pipes. During this process, a gap emerged in the pipes which led to the water burst. We usually carry out testing drives before releasing the water to households. We will conduct the restoration works and look into the families that have been affected by the incident."