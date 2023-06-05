Houses Inundated After Water Pipeline Burst in North Guwahati

After the recent water pipe line burst in Guwahati’s Kharguli and Maligaon areas, another such incident was reported in North Guwahati on Monday.
As per reports, a Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA) water supply pipe burst in North Guwahati inundating the Silsako locality. The entire area was reeling under water after the water burst incident. A huge property was also destroyed due to the incident as many houses were underwater. Locals had to use water pumps to drain out the excess water from their houses.
Meanwhile, one of the affected locals said, “This happened suddenly, we were not informed about anything earlier. The water was released by Gammon while they were conducting some testing. Our houses were completely inundated and many valuable items including documents have been destroyed. Now we do not have anywhere to go and left in a perilous situation.”
On the other hand JICA authorities have claimed that the incident occurred due to a fault during the testing operations.
“We were conducting testing works of the pipes. During this process, a gap emerged in the pipes which led to the water burst. We usually carry out testing drives before releasing the water to households. We will conduct the restoration works and look into the families that have been affected by the incident."
Notably, on Sunday, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Mayor Mrigen Sarania assured the citizens of Guwahati that JICA water supply would resume from June 5. Due to the water pipeline burst incident in Kharguli area, of late, the JICA water supply was suspended by the Guwahati Jal Board as technical experts of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) were examining the fault in the process along with the entire infrastructure.
Last month, a major water pipeline burst below the under-construction Maligaon flyover in Guwahati city leading to heavy water spillage and traffic snarl. The incident came to light amidst the ongoing construction work at the flyover which is being carried out by the concerned authority of the state government. However, the cause of the pipeline burst has not been ascertained till the filing of this report.