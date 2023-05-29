Water Pipeline Burst Leads to Heavy Spillage in Guwahati’s Maligaon

A major water pipeline burst below the under-construction Maligaon flyover in Guwahati city led to heavy water spillage and traffic snarl on Monday morning.
The incident came to light amidst the ongoing construction work at the flyover is being carried out by the concern authority of the state government. However, the cause of the pipeline burst has not been ascertained till the filing of this report.
Recently, several families have been left without a home after a Gammon JICA water supply main line pipe burst in the Kharguli area of Guwahati which swept away several vehicles and damaged the nearby houses last Thursday.
The situation remains perilous in Kharguli following the water supply pipeline burst incident which also claimed the life of a woman, leaving several people in the vicinity of the incident injured.
The families, who have been left stranded in Kharguli’s Joypur, where the water pipeline burst yesterday, were provided shelter at Joypur Primary School.
A woman identified as Sumitra Rabha was killed in the aftermath of the water supply pipeline burst in Kharguli.
Moreover, as many as 19 people of the area sustained injuries in the incident which caused several two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles to get washed away. Those injured are currently receiving treatment.
The force of the water was so much that it also damaged several houses in the vicinity bringing down walls and stagnating which forced many families out of their houses leaving them without a shelter in the blink of an eye.