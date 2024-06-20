Houses, Walls Collapse Amid Heavy Rainfall in Different Locations of Guwahati

Two houses partially collapse into the Brahmaputra River following continuous heavy rainfall in Guwahati's Pandu locality on Thursday, reports said.
The residences of Vijay Haloi and Binoy Deka were affected by this incident, resulting in various household items falling into the river along with the house.
Simultaneously, in the same area, a massive boulder fell onto another house, sources said. The boulder from the hill crashed into the house owned by Dhiren Das. This incident occurred near the road connecting Pandu and Kamakhya.
Meanwhile, another massive landslide was reported in the city's Pathar Quarry locality. As per sources, a concrete wall collapsed after a large quantity of red soil from a hill. Reportedly, a vehicle was buried under the debris. There is a fear that a larger portion of the hill might collapse at any moment.
According to sources, this incident happened due to illegal soil excavation and unauthorized construction carried out by the property owner named Padmeswar Basumatary.
However, sources added that neither the Forest Department nor the administration has reached the site till the filing of this report.