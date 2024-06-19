Kamrup (M) DDMA Marks Landslide-Prone Hills Across Guwahati

In a proactive move to mitigate potential disaster, the Kamrup Metropolitan District Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday issued an alert and marked the major landslide-prone hills in Guwahati.
People residing in Kharghuli, Nabagraha, Noonmati, Sunsali, Litchu Bagan, Hengerabari, Khanapara, Kamakhya, Narakashur, Durga Sarovar, Fatasil, and other vulnerable locations have been urged to exercise caution as monsoon intensifies.
The District Disaster Management Authority has mobilized a circle-wise team dedicated to raising awareness among residents in these at-risk zones. They are disseminating advisories door-to-door to ensure every household is informed and prepared.
The authority emphasized the critical role of various departments such as Forest, Soil Conservation, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), all standing by to respond swiftly to any emergency.
"Circle wise team creates awareness in vulnerable locations and issue advisory house to house. All concerned dept like Forest, Soil Conservation, SDRF teams are in alert and ready to tackle every situation. DDMA closely monitoring the situation and doing necessary coordination with line department (sic)," a message read.
Residents have been advised to stay vigilant and keep emergency contact numbers handy. The control room can be reached at 1077 or +919365429314 for any assistance or to report emergencies.
The measure comes as Guwahati and other parts of Assam have witnessed incessant rainfall over the past weeks.
Meanwhile, according to the weather department, the conditions for the next three days are likely to be generally cloudy skies with intermittent rainfall and light thunderstorms are likely in Guwahati.
Additionally, a few spells of rain or thundershowers have been predicted from June 20-22 with rain or thunderstorms on June 23 and 24.