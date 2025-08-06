How Did a Gohpur Man Turn Millionaire Overnight? Inside the Sex Racket Scandal

In a major breakthrough, Basistha police in Guwahati have arrested five more people linked to a sex racket in Assam, taking the total number of accused in custody to nine. Among those arrested are three women and two men.

Earlier on Tuesday, police apprehended Dilip Hazarika along with three women during a raid at a guest house under Basistha Police Station. The recent arrests have further exposed a well-organized prostitution racket in Guwahati.

All the accused were produced before the court on Wednesday. During interrogation, the owner of the guest house, Bapti Hazarika, confessed to operating the illegal flesh trade from the premises.

Guest House Turned Into Sex Racket Hub

According to police sources, Bapti Hazarika had taken the property, identified as GH Baptice Inn, on lease about seven months ago. Investigations reveal that he started running the sex racket soon after acquiring the guest house, allegedly motivated by the lure of quick money.

Reports suggest that the operation began through Hazarika’s partner, Riya, who helped set up the prostitution network. When Bapti faced health issues, Riya continued arranging clients, while another associate, Jonali, negotiated deals with customers and handled cash transactions.

Police have already obtained Hazarika’s bank account details to trace financial transactions related to the racket. A suo motu case (399/25) has been registered under Section 143(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3, 4, 5, and 7 of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act.

Who is Bapti Hazarika? The Man Behind the Guwahati Sex Racket

City police have confirmed that Bapti Hazarika, a resident of Gohpur, is the key mastermind behind the sex racket. Hazarika is no stranger to law enforcement and has a long record of criminal activities.

Previously, he was arrested by Dhalpur police in Lakhimpur district for his involvement in a counterfeit currency racket. He also ran a fake paramedical institute in Gohpur, projecting himself as its Managing Director, which landed him in trouble with the police.

Recently, he shifted to the flesh trade, and despite coming from a rural background, Bapti has amassed huge wealth. His assets reportedly include a rice mill, tractors, threshing machines, and multiple air-conditioned rooms in his residence, indicating a rapid rise to riches through illegal means.

Villagers claim that unknown women frequently visited his home, disturbing the peace of the locality. Though most locals are reluctant to speak on record, many believe that Hazarika’s illegal dealings had been ongoing for a long time.

Sources further revealed that Bapti had leased the guest house, which became the centre of the prostitution network, for 10 years at an estimated cost of ₹2 crore. Police suspect he was the primary financier and operator of the entire racket.

Ongoing Investigation

Meanwhile, the Basistha police in Guwahati are continuing their probe to uncover the full extent of the network and identify other individuals involved. Authorities are expected to seek extended custody of the accused for detailed interrogation.

