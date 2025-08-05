Was Baptice Inn Hub of Coerced Sex Work? Police Dig Deeper

In a major development, Guwahati Police have arrested four individuals in connection with a suspected sex trafficking racket allegedly operating out of GH Baptice Inn, a guest house in the city. The arrests were made during a targeted operation led by East Guwahati Police DCP Mrinal Deka.

Among those arrested is the proprietor of the guest house, Dilip Hazarika alias Bapti Hazarika, a resident of Gohpur. According to police sources, the racket may have been active for at least the past eight months and involved the trafficking and exploitation of women brought in from various parts of the state.

The three other individuals arrested have been identified as Jonali Chauhan of Dhemaji, and Ritumoni Gohain Das and Riya Das of Hengrabari. Police suspect the trio to be survivors-turned-accomplices, though their exact roles remain under investigation.

Exclusive information accessed by Pratidin Time indicates that young women were allegedly coerced into sexual activities and kept under surveillance in two rented flats arranged by Hazarika. Some of the victims were reportedly forced into sex work and faced serious health issues as a result. At least two private hospitals in Guwahati are believed to have treated the victims, with medical expenses paid via Google Pay by Hazarika.

The entire operation reportedly relied on online communication channels to coordinate appointments and clients. Police have seized CCTV footage, a laptop, and the guest house’s registration logbook as evidence. These are now being analyzed to trace the scale of the suspected network and identify more individuals involved.

DCP Mrinal Deka, confirming the arrests, stated:

“We have detained four persons in connection with the ongoing investigation into illegal activities at GH Baptice Inn. Based on credible leads, we are continuing to gather digital and physical evidence. The operation had likely been going on for several months.”

Two women, believed to be close aides of Hazarika, allegedly helped supervise and monitor the trafficked women. Their exact involvement is also under scrutiny.

The guest house, long suspected of operating under the guise of legitimate hospitality services, had come under the scanner following complaints and intelligence reports. The city police officials are now working to uncover the full extent of the suspected trafficking network.

While no formal charges related to trafficking have been filed yet, the arrests and seizure of key digital evidence point to a possible organized sex trade ring. The incident has sparked renewed concerns about the misuse of guest houses and the need for stricter regulatory oversight in urban areas like Guwahati.

This is a developing story. Further details are expected as the investigation continues.

