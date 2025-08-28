How NH 37 In Guwahati Flooded I See In The video

Guwahati’s NH37 ground to a halt on Thursday as relentless downpours unleashed waist-deep artificial floods, bringing buses, cars, and two-wheelers to a complete standstill. Commuters were left stranded, wading through submerged roads as the city’s traffic nightmare spiraled out of control.

The Lalmati–Nalapara stretch was transformed into a raging river of water, while Garchuk remained gridlocked for hours, with not a single tyre moving an inch. The city’s infrastructure buckled under the deluge, exposing the chronic vulnerability of Guwahati’s roads to even moderate rainfall.

Similar scenes were reported from various part of the city, from Zoo Road to Ganeshguri , commuters were left stranded as vehicles crawled through knee-deep waters. Residents complained of water seeping into homes and shops, while many reported being stuck for hours due to traffic snarls. The flood-like situation once again highlighted the recurring problem of waterlogging in Assam’s capital, where heavy showers often turn the city into a swamp.

Furthermore, across the 8th mile stretch of Assam’s Jorabat, artificial floods wreaked havoc submerging vast areas and causing severe distress. The floods were so intense that a man was swept away over a distance of ten miles.