HSLC Paper Leak Case: 3 Accused Produced Before Court

The three accused in the sensational HSLC exam paper leak case were produced before the court of the chief judicial magistrate after a prolonged interrogation at the Assam Crime Investigation Department (CID) office on Friday.

They arrested accused identified as Jyotirekha Borgohain and Herambo Kumar Das are teachers at Bhauri Devi Sarawgi High School in Guwahati, while Bindeshwar Tumung is a driver.

According to previous reports, the CID, Assam last Tuesday had arrested three persons for their involvement in the paper leak incident for the General Science subject of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination.

On Monday, a CID team started detailed investigations into the paper leak incident. The team received a clue of the culprits who leaked the paper. Based on the clues, the team took three persons into their custody for questioning. All three are employees of the Bhauri Devi Sarawgi High School.

Meanwhile, the main accused in the HSLC question paper leak in Upper Assam is Kumud Rajkhowa, a science teacher at Dafalakata Higher Secondary School has surrendered himself before the Lakhimpur police on Friday.

Interestingly, the development came after Assam DGP GP Singh asked the said accused in the HSLC question paper leak case, Kumud Rajkhowa to surrender before the police.