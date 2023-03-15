HSLC Paper Leak: 33 Arrested By CID So Far

As the investigation into the HSLC question paper leak case carries on, the CID branch of Assam Police has continued to make arrests and are questioning the suspects.

This comes after the state education minister Ranoj Pegu came under serious criticism from the opposition in the aftermath of the General Science question paper of the ongoing High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 examination leaking which led to the Board of Secondary Education, Assam cancelling and rescheduling the paper.

Soon after, the matter was handed to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police for a thorough investigation. The CID has made several arrests regarding the HSLC paper leak incident so far and continue to interrogate the suspects.

According to information received, six people have been arrested by the police for the alleged role in the HSLC paper leak case from Gogamukh in Assam’s Dhemaji district, while nine students from Dibrugarh’s Salt Brook Academy have been taken into custody and brought to Guwahati for questioning.

Moreover, a teacher and a fourth-grade employee from Dhemaji have also been booked by the CID and brought in for interrogation. Meanwhile, six students from Tinsukia and another two students Gogamukh have been brought to Guwahati and will be questioned regarding the HSLC question paper leak.

Furthermore, it has come to the fore now that the investigating authorities have zeroed in on Jyotirekha Borgohain, a teacher and Controller of Examinations at the Bhauri Devi Sarawgi High School in Guwahati as the prime suspect in the HSLC paper leak case.

In addition, the CID also considers Herambo Kumar Das and Chittaranjan Rai, arrested alongside Jyotirekha Borgohain as key suspects in the matter. On Tuesday, the trio were remanded to police custody for three days and the CID kept continued to question them for their alleged role in the HSLC question paper leak incident.

As the investigation proceeded, authorities detained another student from Brahmaputra Valley Academy in Pani Gaon in Assam’s Lakhimpur. The CID brought him to Guwahati alongside five others from Lakhimpur for their part in the HSLC paper leak case.

Earlier in the day, reports also claimed that the Chariduar Police in Assam’s Sonitpur district arrested a person from Tezpur’s Borghat on the behest of the CID.