Human Trafficking Bid: Two Minor Girls Rescued From OYO Hotel In Guwahati

Two minor girls were reportedly rescued from an alleged human trafficking bid in Guwahati city.
The rescue operation was carried out by a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) named Assam Center For Rural Development on Tuesday.
The NGO carried out the operation at an OYO hotel located in city’s Lal Ganesh area and rescued the two minors.
Sources said that two minor girls were being trafficked from Silchar and were supposed to be further trafficked to Mumbai.
Fatasil police were informed of the incident and they arrived at the scene soon after.
Apart from the minor girls, a youth was also taken into custody, identified as Rahul Ahmed Laskar. His role in the racket is yet to be ascertained.
Further investigation is on.