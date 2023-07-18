Assam: Imam Stabs Widow For Refusing To Marry Him; Arrested

A mother of two children was hospitalized in Assam’s Jorhat district with grievous injuries after an Iman (Islamic priest) attacked her with a knife for allegedly refusing to marry him.
The accused has been identified as Abbas Khan, an Imam of Natun Mati Masjid.
According to information received, Khan allegedly offered to marry the woman whose husband had passed away a few years back. However, when the woman refused his proposal, Khan got agitated and hatched a plan to harm her.
On Monday night, Khan allegedly barged into the victim woman’s house located in Mariani and a brief argument between the duo ensued. The situation quickly turned volatile as Khan pulled out a sharp object and and attacked her, inflicting serious injuries to her.
Following the incident, Khan left the house and disappeared into the night. Neighbours got alerted soon after and rushed the injured woman to Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH) for immediate medical attention.
Fortunately, her injuries weren’t fatal and is said to be in stable condition.
Meanwhile, Mariani police acted swiftly and arrested the accused Imam. Further investigation to ascertain the facts has been initiated.