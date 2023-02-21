Guwahati: Husband, In-Laws Held for Torturing Woman in Palasbari

The husband and in-laws of a woman, who was tortured, were arrested in Guwahati’s Palasbari area on Tuesday.

According to sources, five days ago the woman gave birth to a child yet her in-laws and husband used to torture her for dowry.

The accused have been identified as her husband Samin Das, father-in-law Sukleswar Das and mother-in-law Runu Das.

The incident, reported in Nahira Guimara area of Palashbari, went viral over social media platforms and several users demanded strict action against the perpetrators.

Yesterday, the police found the woman with her hands tied and blood stains on her clothes and with injury marks all over her body, including a severe head injury.

It came to light that the family had been demanding dowry from the victim’s family since the day they got married.

When their dowry demands were not met by her family, her in-laws started physical violence against her.

After finding her in such critical condition, she was immediately rushed to hospital where she is undergoing treatment.