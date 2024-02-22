Coveted RN Borooah & Protiva Borooah Awards Announced

Renowned veteran journalist, publisher, and Editor of the esteemed Assamese monthly magazine ‘Prantik’, Pradip Baruah, has been honored with the prestigious RN Borooah & Protiva Borooah Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism.
The announcement for the years 2021 and 2022 came today from Prasanta J Baruah, the Convenor of the Awards Committee.
Additionally, Sri Jitendra Kumar Choudhury, a seasoned journalist from Dainik Asam, has been recognized with the RN Borooah Memorial Award for outstanding reporting on environment, tourism, and the conservation of nature and wildlife.
Furthermore, Sri Utpal Deka, a local journalist from Tamulpur, has been conferred with the Protiva Borooah Memorial Award for his commendable efforts in uplifting the poor and needy in the community.
These prestigious awards, established in memory of RN Borooah, former Editor of The Assam Tribune, and his wife Protiva Borooah, carry a cash prize of Rs. 50,000 each along with a citation.
The presentation ceremony is scheduled to take place at Vivekananda Kendra, Uzanbazar, at 4 pm on February 29.
The event, to be chaired by senior journalist Hemanta Barman, will witness the esteemed presence of Animal Rights Activist Parbati Barua as the Chief Guest and HR expert Gautam Prasad Baroowah as the Guest of Honour.