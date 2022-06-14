Husband-Wife Duo Arrested For Peddling Drugs In Guwahati

Garchuk police in Guwahati arrested a husband-wife duo in connection with peddling drugs in the city in another anti-narcotic operation on Tuesday.

Police detained the couple from the Katahbari neighbourhood in the Garchuk area of Guwahati with drugs on them.

Officials informed that they were carrying a total of 14 containers filled with illicit substances.

They have been identified as Biswajit Das and his wife Munni Das.

The duo has been taken in for questioning and a case has been registered against them on charges of smuggling, police added.