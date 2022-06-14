Assam: All Schools, Colleges In Kamrup (M) To Remain Closed Tomorrow

The Kamrup metropolitan district administration on Tuesday announced that all schools and colleges in the district will remain closed tomorrow in light of the flooding after witnessing heavy rains.

The deputy commissioner (DC) of Kamrup metropolitan district, Pallav Gopal Jha gave the orders after the meteorological department today predicted similar levels of rainfall tomorrow.

According to the district administration’s orders, all schools and colleges, both government-run and private, will be closed for tomorrow.

However, the order stated that in case any examinations are scheduled to be held tomorrow, they will go ahead as per the schedule.