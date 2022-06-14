Assam: All Schools, Colleges In Kamrup (M) To Remain Closed Tomorrow

The Kamrup metropolitan district administration on Tuesday announced that all schools and colleges in the district will remain closed tomorrow in light of the flooding after witnessing heavy rains.
The deputy commissioner (DC) of Kamrup metropolitan district, Pallav Gopal Jha gave the orders after the meteorological department today predicted similar levels of rainfall tomorrow.
According to the district administration’s orders, all schools and colleges, both government-run and private, will be closed for tomorrow.
However, the order stated that in case any examinations are scheduled to be held tomorrow, they will go ahead as per the schedule.
It may be noted that the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy showers in Assam till June 17 and issued a red alert as well.
According to IMD, several places in Assam and Meghalaya are already receiving extremely heavy rainfall, above 100 mm, 250 mm or even 300 mm over 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday (June 13).
Apart from the red alert for Assam and Meghalaya for Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Arunachal Pradesh till June 17.
Guwahati received incessant rainfall today which led to several parts of the city getting submerged, disrupting normal life.