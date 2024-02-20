Husband-Wife Duo Held With Over 30,000 Yaba Tablets at Guwahati Railway Station

In a successful haul, the Government Railway Police (GRP) seized a massive consignment of illegal Yaba tablets from a train at Guwahati Railway station on Tuesday morning.
According to sources, a total of 152 packets containing 30,269 tablets of suspected YABA Tablets were seized from a husband-wife duo during a routine search. Both of them were apprehended from Champak Kranti Express which arrived at the station at around 5:45 AM.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Hakim Mandal (26) and Eyaran Bibi (25), both residents of Cooch Behar in West Bengal.
The estimated market value of the seized drugs is said to be in crores. Further investigation is underway.
In another incident, the police in Assam’s Hailakandi district seized around 5,600 Yaba tablets from two individuals who were nabbed during a late night operation.
The arrestees have been identified as Kalamuddin Lashkar and Ashrafuddin Lashkar. The police also seized two motorcycles from their possession believed to have been used in peddling the seized drugs.
An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.