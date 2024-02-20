Mizoram

Assam Rifles Seize War-Like Stores From Mizoram's Siaha

All recovered items were later handed over to Tuipang Police Station.
Assam Rifles Seize War-Like Stores From Mizoram's Siaha
Assam Rifles Seize War-Like Stores From Mizoram's Siaha
Pratidin Time

A massive cache of explosives and war-like stores was seized by troopers of Assam Rifles from Tuisih village in Mizoram’s Siaha district.

A statement by Assam Rifles informed that a patrol was launched and a thorough search operation was commenced on February 15 after receiving "specific inputs" regarding the movement of explosives and war-like stores in Tuisih village of Siaha district.

Gelatine Sticks -110 Nos, Ordinary detonator -100 Nos, small arms rounds of point 22 Rim fire, long rifle ball -50 Nos, 12 gauge shotgun cartridge -20 Nos and safety fuze -2.3 metres were recovered hidden in a plastic sack in the bushes from where it was supposed to be picked up, the statement read.

All recovered items were later handed over to Tuipang Police Station.

Assam Rifles Seize War-Like Stores From Mizoram's Siaha
Assam Youth Goes Missing In Tamil Nadu
Assam Rifles

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
mizoram>>north-east/mizoram/assam-rifles-seize-war-like-stores-from-mizorams-siaha
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com