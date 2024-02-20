Assam Rifles Seize War-Like Stores From Mizoram's Siaha

A massive cache of explosives and war-like stores was seized by troopers of Assam Rifles from Tuisih village in Mizoram’s Siaha district.
A statement by Assam Rifles informed that a patrol was launched and a thorough search operation was commenced on February 15 after receiving "specific inputs" regarding the movement of explosives and war-like stores in Tuisih village of Siaha district.
Gelatine Sticks -110 Nos, Ordinary detonator -100 Nos, small arms rounds of point 22 Rim fire, long rifle ball -50 Nos, 12 gauge shotgun cartridge -20 Nos and safety fuze -2.3 metres were recovered hidden in a plastic sack in the bushes from where it was supposed to be picked up, the statement read.
All recovered items were later handed over to Tuipang Police Station.