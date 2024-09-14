I Appeal ULFA-I Chief to Avoid Actions That Could Jeopardize Assam: CM Sarma

The Assam Chief Minister appealed ULFA-I Chief Paresh Baruah not to indulge in any activities that could jeopardize the future of the state.

CM Sarma said, “I am sure that in the next ten years, Assam will become a powerhouse in the Indian landscape. However, there is a lot of concern too. On Independence Day, the ULFA-I tried to dismantle the peace in the state by planting bombs across several locations. This is a matter of concern. From this platform, I would like to appeal the ULFA-I Chief Paresh Baruah not to indulge in any activities that can jeopardize the future of our youth or the future of our state.”