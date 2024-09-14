I Appeal ULFA-I Chief to Avoid Actions That Could Jeopardize Assam: CM Sarma

Differences of opinion in a democracy cannot be resolved by creating terror, stated Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urging separatist organizations not to indulge in any activities that can jeopardize the future of the state.
Speaking at an event in Guwahati on Saturday, CM Sarma said that the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) trying to dismantle the peace of the state by planting bombs on August 15th is a matter of grave concern.
The Assam Chief Minister appealed ULFA-I Chief Paresh Baruah not to indulge in any activities that could jeopardize the future of the state.
CM Sarma said, “I am sure that in the next ten years, Assam will become a powerhouse in the Indian landscape. However, there is a lot of concern too. On Independence Day, the ULFA-I tried to dismantle the peace in the state by planting bombs across several locations. This is a matter of concern. From this platform, I would like to appeal the ULFA-I Chief Paresh Baruah not to indulge in any activities that can jeopardize the future of our youth or the future of our state.”
“There can be differences of opinion in a democracy, but violence can never be its outcome. The differences can be solved through negotiation or any other ways. But no differences can be resolved by creating terror, creating unfriendly activities in our motherland. We have to secure our motherland first. If we bring crisis to our home, I think no state can prosper by that idea,” he added.