NIA Files Charge Sheet Against ULFA-I Leader Paresh Baruah and 5 Others

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) lodged a charge sheet on Wednesday against Paresh Baruah, the head of ULFA-I, and five accomplices for allegedly scheming to target army camps with an anti-India agenda, as stated by the central agency.
In connection with a 2023 case involving a terror strike on an army camp in Assam, the NIA has charged them with various criminal offenses, asserting that the banned ULFA-I planned and executed the attack. The incident involved two motorcyclists hurling grenades at the Kakopathar army camp in Tinsukia district on November 22, 2023, without causing any injuries, according to the NIA.
The charge sheet, submitted before the NIA special court in Guwahati, identifies Baruah, along with others, as the principal conspirators and executors of the assault. While Parag Borah and Bijoy Moran were apprehended last December, the other suspects remain at large. The charges encompass sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Explosives Substances Act, revealing a terror network aimed at furthering ULFA-I's separatist agenda.
NIA's investigation uncovered a network involving recruitment, training camps, and terrorist attacks orchestrated by ULFA-I leadership. Baruah and Arunudoy Dohutia are cited as masterminds behind the plot, with Abhijeet Gogoi coordinating the assault. Social media platforms were allegedly utilized for the recruitment and training of youth, culminating in terrorist activities in line with ULFA-I's extremist ideology.