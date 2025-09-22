“I Can Never Be Like Zubeen”: Papon Mahanta Mourns Assam’s Musical Icon

Renowned Bollywood singer Angaraag Papon Mahanta arrived in Guwahati today and expressed deep grief over the sudden demise of his friend and fellow Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg.

Speaking to the media, Papon said that he could never be like Zubeen and described his passing as a huge loss not only for him personally but for the entire state. He added, “The whole world has witnessed the magnitude of this loss. People often consider Zubeen and me as two sons of Assam.”

He recalled that his own feelings of guilt stemmed from being unable to stay close to Zubeen at critical times. Papon noted that the love and respect shown by the people to Zubeen were extraordinary, saying, “In today’s world, such admiration is rare. No one can be compared to Zubeen Garg.”

On the investigation into Zubeen’s sudden death, Papon emphasized that it was not only his demand but also the wish of the people of Assam to know the truth. “We were like brothers,” he said.

Papon also announced that he would visit Sarusajai Stadium tonight to pay his respects alongside thousands of grieving fans.

