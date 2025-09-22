“He Killed Zubeen”: Singer Nilotpal’s Explosive Accusation Against Shyamkanu Mahanta

The sudden demise of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore has left Assam in mourning and sparked a storm of allegations. Prominent Assamese singer Nilotpal Bora has directly accused event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta of emotionally exploiting Zubeen for over a decade, and demanded that the government bring Mahanta back to Assam within seven days.

“Wherever he is hiding, he must be caught and brought back. If the government is incapable of giving justice to Zubeen, hand Mahanta over to the people of Assam — we will seek justice,” Bora said in a strongly-worded appeal.

Bora alleged that for nearly 10–12 years, Mahanta repeatedly “emotionally blackmailed” Zubeen under the guise of events like Rongali and the Northeast Festival. According to him, Zubeen was never paid adequately for his performances and was only given travel allowances.

“Zubeen once told me that in one of Mahanta’s events in New Delhi, he had to bear the travel expenses of his musicians from his own pocket,” Bora added.

Calling Mahanta’s actions “a slow killing of Zubeen,” Bora has urged the state government to take swift action, warning of public outrage if justice is delayed.

The Final Hours: What Happened in Singapore

Zubeen Garg, known for his unforgettable voice and unparalleled contribution to Assamese music and cinema, tragically passed away in Singapore after a seizure led to drowning complications.

He had travelled to Singapore for the Northeast Festival and was scheduled to perform on Friday evening. Hours earlier, Zubeen joined a private yacht trip organised by close friend Tanmoy Phukan. The yacht carried 18 people—including 11 Assamese residents of Singapore, five members of Zubeen’s team, and two crew members. The group headed to St. John’s and Lazarus Islands for a casual gathering.

Despite concerns raised by some community members, Zubeen was determined to take part. During the water activities, Zubeen initially wore a life jacket but removed it, calling it “too loose,” despite repeated warnings. Moments later, he was seen floating upside down.

Abhimanyu Talukdar, head of Mission Smile Asia and President of the Assam Association Singapore, recalled:

“I shouted at him to wear the life jacket again. Seconds later, I saw him face down in the water.”

The crew pulled him out and administered CPR. The yacht rushed back toward Marina Bay, where the Coast Guard took over, before Zubeen was shifted to Singapore General Hospital ICU. Despite efforts, he was declared dead around 2:30 pm IST.

Talukdar further clarified that no alcohol was involved, stating:

“He declined the drink offered to him. He was not drunk.”

