I-Day Parade in Guwahati to Start from Ganeshguri Flyover

To celebrate the 77th Independence Day in Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the stretch from Ganeshguri flyover to 60-feet road will be used for ceremonial parade on August 15.
A Twitter post on the personal handle of the chief minister stated that the Independence Day parade in Guwahati will start from Ganeshguri Flyover, salute VVIP at Assam Secretariat point in Dispur and disperse at 60-feet road.
The post further added that facilities for public seating will be made on the stretch and at least 12 marching contingents will take part in the parade.
India is going to celebrate its 77th Independence Day on August 15, 2023, to remember and pay tributes to the freedom fighters of the country who sacrificed their lives.
Last year, Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was launched under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the tricolor home and hoist it to mark the 75 years of Independence.
As part of this campaign, Assam Khadi and Village Industries Board (AKVIB), who is the authorized government organization to prepare National flag, joined the campaign to prepare around 50,000 flags in Independence Day, 2022.