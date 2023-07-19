I-Day Parade in Guwahati to Start from Ganeshguri Flyover

Last year, Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was launched under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the tricolor home and hoist it to mark the 75 years of Independence.

As part of this campaign, Assam Khadi and Village Industries Board (AKVIB), who is the authorized government organization to prepare National flag, joined the campaign to prepare around 50,000 flags in Independence Day, 2022.