“I Look at the High Court Shift with Hope, Not Despair”: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Amid the ongoing debate over the proposed relocation of the Gauhati High Court to Rangmahal in North Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has made a series of clear and reassuring statements, asserting that the move is being unnecessarily politicised and misunderstood.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said the “sit-in protest” being carried out by the Gauhati High Court Bar Association has no logical basis and is driven largely by misplaced apprehensions. He dismissed claims that commuting to North Guwahati would be expensive, stating that there is absolutely no need for anyone to spend Rs 400–500 to reach the new court complex.

“The moment the Guwahati–North Guwahati bridge is inaugurated in February, reaching the High Court will take only a few minutes,” Sarma said, emphasising that connectivity concerns will soon become irrelevant. According to him, the new bridge will significantly reduce travel time and make daily movement seamless for lawyers, litigants and court staff.

Highlighting the government’s long-term urban vision, the Chief Minister said North Guwahati is being developed as a future-ready city. “If I continue as Chief Minister for the next 10 years, I will ensure that a metro rail system runs along the ring road,” he said, underlining the state’s commitment to strengthening transport infrastructure in the region.

Addressing the opposition to the relocation, Sarma remarked, “Those opposing the move are looking at it through the lens of despair. I see it with hope.” He described the shift as a progressive step aimed at easing congestion in Guwahati and creating a more organised and efficient judicial ecosystem.

The Chief Minister also made it clear that the decision to shift the High Court was not taken by the state government alone. “This is not my decision. The judges themselves have taken this call,” he said, seeking to dispel the narrative that the move was politically motivated.

Elaborating on the scale of the project, Sarma revealed that a full-fledged “Judicial City” will be developed at Rangmahal.

The project will begin with an initial investment of Rs 500 crore, followed by an additional Rs 1,200 crore in subsequent phases. The proposed Judicial City will house modern court infrastructure along with facilities required for the smooth functioning of the judicial system.

