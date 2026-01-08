Gauhati High Court Relocation: Bar Assoc's Hunger Strike in Continued Tussle with Govt

Continuing its protest against the proposed new high court building, the Gauhati High Court Bar Association (GHCBA) on Thursday sat for a “peaceful hunger strike” against the foundation stone laying ceremony of the structure scheduled for January 11, 2026 (Sunday).

The event is set to be graced by the Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also in attendance at the proposed premises at Rangmahal, North Guwahati.

“The General Body, after due deliberation, has reiterated and reaffirmed its consistent stand, as reflected in earlier resolutions and the referendum conducted by the Association, opposing the proposed shifting of the Principal Seat of the Hon'ble Gauhati High Court from its present location,” the association mentioned in a release.

The bar association, informed of “a peaceful and democratic expression of its considered stand”, has decided to go on six-hour hunger strikes from 10 am to 4 pm on January 8, 9 and 11. “The Association also considers it appropriate to clarify that adherence to resolutions adopted by the General Body forms an essential part of institutional discipline,” it added in the release.

Bar Association Against Relocation

Notably, the association has been firmly against the state government’s decision to relocate the Gauhati High Court premises from its present location. In December last, a ballot conducted by it resulted in an overwhelming majority standing against it.

The ballot, conducted from December 8 to December 12, saw a total of 1,358 votes cast. Of these, 1,164 votes were against the relocation, 154 votes were in favour, 27 votes were marked as NOTA, and 13 votes were cancelled.

The reluctance stems from lawyers arguing that the relocation will create immense difficulties. Many have invested years in establishing chambers in Guwahati, and commuting to North Guwahati would be inconvenient and time-consuming. Moreover, protesting lawyers have cited a lack of consultation, concerns regarding demolition of a historic structure and lack of required infrastructure at the new site as deciding factors behind their protest.