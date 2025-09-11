"I Was Even Threatened To Death": Says Assaulted Cotton University Student

Debasish Barman, the third-year degree student and candidate for Vice President in the upcoming Students’ Union elections of the Cotton University, narrated the incidents that occurred with him.

Reportedly, Debashish was allegedly assaulted and humiliated by fellow students of SNBC Boys’ Hostel on Monday inside the hostel campus.

According to Debasish, he was confined to a hostel room, assaulted and even threatened to death. They also forced him to record an obscene video, he stated.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Debasish stated, “On 8 September, I was sitting at a food stall near the university when 10–12 boys came and took me with them. They confined me to a hostel room, assaulted me, beat me up, and even threatened me with death. They also forced me to record an obscene video.”

He further added, “When I tried to leave, they forcibly removed my clothes. I was previously a resident of SNBC Boys’ Hostel and have now shifted to SRB Hostel to contest the elections. Perhaps that is why I was targeted.”

The incident has sparked outrage, placing the university back in the spotlight over student safety concerns. Following Barman’s complaint, police raided the hostel and recovered sticks, bats, stumps, iron rods, a guitar, and other items allegedly used in the assault.

A large contingent of Assam police surrounded the hostel following a complaint lodged at Panbazar Police Station.

Based on the FIR, Panbazar Police have registered cases against Dipsikhar Kalita, Akashdeep Kalita, Parvej Ali, Sarangpani Bodo, Kaustavmani Saikia, Austin Narzary, Kailash Doley, Kaushik Barman, Tapash Goswami, Rakesh Mandal, and Alok Nandan Pegu.

